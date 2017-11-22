Griezmann confirms Manchester United transfer is still a possibility

Atletico Madrid have managed to reject advances for Antoine Griezmann thus far, but a move to Manchester United may still happen.

Antoine Griezmann has once again fuelled talk of joining Manchester United by suggesting a switch to Old Trafford remains a possibility.

The Atletico Madrid forward was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the last window, but a transfer ban imposed on the LaLiga club curtailed any potential deal.

Griezman then extended his stay at Atletico, where his form has faltered this season with just three goals in 14 matches across all competitions.

Nevertheless, there is little doubt that Griezmann's stock remains high and United have been tipped to renew their interest.

The France forward reiterated that he is happy with life in the Spanish capital, but the 26-year-old is keen to keep his options open.

READ MORE: Griezmann opens up on Man United transfer saga

READ MORE: Why FA diving charges won’t stop the problem

"In June, I extended my contract. I'm linked to the club until 2022," Griezmann wrote in a new biography 'Behind the smile. The life of the little prince as told by himself'.

"Although I might be missing out on titles, I have everything here to be happy but that does not mean to say I won't go one day.

"I haven't made that decision. It all depends on various factors. I have nothing against England except for the weather. Manchester United is a possibility.

"As much as I repeat that I am delighted at Atletico, I have a great coach and great team-mates, they regularly ask me about my future. I do not exclude anything."