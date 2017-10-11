Manchester United have nothing to prove against Liverpool, insists Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United have nothing to prove when they take on rivals Liverpool at Anfield this weekend but insisted his side are better equipped for the clash than they were this time last year.

The showdown at Anfield has been described as Mourinho’s first big test of the season, with the side yet to face a top-six rival so far this campaign. Only two of their six wins have come against a side that finished inside the top 10 last season.

But Mourinho has downplayed the clash, arguing his men have nothing to prove against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

"We have to prove nothing," he told Sky Sports. "We have our objectives for the season, we know where we want to go and how we have to go.

"This is press talk, or pundit talk: 'We have something to prove, [Romelu] Lukaku has to score, we have to win' [is what they say]. One match, one result, one performance. That's not going to change anything.

"You can say, like some people do, we have not played one of the top five teams but last season we did not beat West Ham at home, last season we did not beat Everton at home or Southampton away."

Last year United were held in a goalless draw at Anfield following the conclusion of the October international break. United managed just one shot on goal as Mourinho set up his side to frustrate their Liverpool hosts.

