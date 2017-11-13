Manchester United and Celtic offer their support for Liam Miller in his battle with cancer

Manchester United and Celtic have both tweeted their support for Liam Miller and his family after it emerged he was battling cancer.

Miller began his career with Celtic before Sir Alex Ferguson brought the Republic of Ireland international to Manchester United in 2004.

The 36-year-old has been inundated with messages of support since it was reported he was being treated for cancer in America.

"The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United go out to Liam Miller and his loved ones at this difficult time," read a post from the club's official Twitter account.

Miller spent two years at Old Trafford before a three-year spell at Sunderland.

After spells with Sunderland, Leeds and QPR, Miller spent four years in the Australian A-League before signing for American third tier side Wilmington Hammerheads last year.

