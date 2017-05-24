Manchester United overtake Liverpool as England's most successful club with Europa League victory

Manchester United have overtaken Liverpool as England’s most decorated club after beating Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw Jose Mourinho’s side triumph in Stockholm to qualify for next season’s Champions League, despite finishing in sixth place in the Premier League.

This is the first time the side have won the Europa League, adding yet another title to their trophy cabinet.

As result, United are now the most decorated club in English football having claimed 42 major trophies throughout their history (excluding European Super Cups, Club World Cups and Community Shields).

Liverpool previously stood alone at the top of the honours chart with 18 league titles, seven FA Cups, eight League Cups, five European Cups and three Uefa Cups in their history.

But United levelled the tally earlier in the season when Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late strike at Wembley ensured their EFL Cup win over Southampton in February.

And following Wednesday night’s game at the Friends Arena, United have now pulled ahead of the Reds.

In total, United have 20 league titles, 12 FA Cups, five League Cups, three European Cups, one Cup Winners’ Cup and one Europa League.