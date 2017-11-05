Manchester United pay the price for going on the attack, Chelsea rely on moment of magic from Alvaro Morata

Mourinho opens up and pays the price

The criticism that Jose Mourinho faced for his Manchester United side’s performance in the draw with Liverpool and win over Tottenham may have been behind his decision to go for the jugular on his return to Stamford Bridge, and for the first half at least, United had chances to score.

But they were also far more vulnerable at the back as a result, and eventually the pressure told when Alvaro Morata was left free to score the opener. Mourinho has always been a defence first, attack second kind of coach, and it has brought him phenomenal success throughout his career. So why change it?

Mourinho is unlikely to change his tactics due to public pressure. More likely, the United manager will have seen the 3-0 defeat by Roma in midweek and decided that his former side were vulnerable and there for the taking. Sadly for him, they weren’t.

Morata delivers when it was easier to choke

As the Eden Hazard’s cross floated through the air towards Morata, the crowd held their breath in anticipation of a clear-cut chance. However, few will have expected the Spaniard to find the back of the net.

Morata's header was a brilliant finish from the edge of the area (Getty)