Manchester United players console Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar as Jose Mourinho reveals they forced error

Manchester United may have benefitted hugely from Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar’s mistake that gifted the Premier League side victory, but that did not stop a number of their players consoling the 18-year-old immediately after the full-time whistle.

United escaped the Estadio da Luz with a 1-0 victory after Marcus Rashford’s free-kick was carried over the line by the teenage goalkeeper in the 64th minute, a mistake that cost the Portuguese side their first point in this season’s Champions League.

Svilar’s error came on his European debut, an appearance that set a new record for the youngest goalkeeper in the Champions League as he beat Iker Casillas’s record and, up until that point, he did not look out of place following a string of impressive saves.

But following his high-profile error Svilar appeared visibly distraught, only for a number of United fans to approach and console him.

United striker Romelu Lukaku was seen taking the time to speak to the teenager in an attempt to make his fellow Belgian feel better, with the pair sharing a link through playing for Anderlecht back in their homeland earlier in their careers.