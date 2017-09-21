Manchester United post record-breaking financial figures topping half a billion in revenue for second consecutive year

Simon Peach
Manchester United have posted record-breaking revenues for the second consecutive year: Getty

Manchester United have earned more than half a billion pounds for the second successive year, with a record-breaking revenue of £581.2million.

While Jose Mourinho's men stuttered home sixth in the Premier League and went without Champions League football, the money-making machine was still in full flow last season.

United last year became the first British club to break the half-billion mark and have improved on that position, with revenue rising from £515.3m to £581.2m for the year ending 30 June 2017.

The club - who in January returned the top of the Deloitte Football Money League for the first time since 2005 - achieved a record operating profit of £80.8m and record earnings of £199.8m before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: "We concluded a successful 2016/17 season with a total of three trophies and a return to Champions League football.

"The year saw us set record revenues of over £581m and achieve a record EBITDA of £199.8m.

"We are pleased with the investment in our squad and look forward to an exciting season."

