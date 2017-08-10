Manchester United pushed to form women's side as FA deny Euros bid is part of plan to land men's tournament

The Football Association have denied suggestions it is bidding to host the Women’s European Championships in 2021 as part of a grander plan to host a men’s major tournament, and hope that the move will inspire Manchester United to finally form a women’s team.

Confirmation of the intent to bid was announced at Wembley on Wednesday, fresh in the aftermath of the success Lionesses’ Euro 2017 campaign, where they reach the semi finals.

It was the second consecutive time England Women had reached the last four of a major competition following the 2015 World Cup in Canada.

The growth of the game since that defeat to Japan two years ago is what has driven the FA’s decision as it looks to double to number of participants in women’s football by 2020.

Women’s football is already expected to overtake netball in popularity by next year and it is that buzz which has been generated that the FA want to capitalise on - not because they want to show Uefa and Fifa of their capability to host a men’s major tournament, perhaps with the World Cup in 2030.

“Women’s football is one of the FA’s priorities and in terms of things we could have bid for this is the one that seemed to make the most sense,” insisted FA chief executive Martin Glenn. “It’s not part of a bigger game plan, it just made sense.

“We’d love to stage a World Cup and a Euros in future, every big country would, but this is not a stepping stone, this is an objective in its own right to drive the women’s game.

View photos England women finished third in the World Cup in 2015 (Getty) More

“This is not a cheap chip to get something in the men’s game.”

Such is the FA’s commitment to driving growth of the women’s game in England, that they are looking to stage games during the 2021 Euros at major Premier League grounds across the country, as well as having already put Wembley forward.

Prospective host stadia include Old Trafford, the Premier League’s biggest stadium and the home to the biggest club in the Europe not to have a women’s team.

While Real Madrid have committed to forming a team, with the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City already having one, United have been criticised for not following suit.

But Glenn hopes that a winning English bid will open United’s eyes to the plethora of commercial opportunities available in the women’s game.

“Absolutely,” Glenn said when asked if he hoped the bid would encourage more women’s sides. “We think the Women’s Super League will continue to attract new teams into it.

View photos England were left devastated when they lost to tournament hosts Netherlands last month (Getty) More

Read More