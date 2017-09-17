Manchester United reach 250th Premier League home clean sheet after shutting out Everton

Manchester United's defence was rock-solid again to frustrate Everton as the Red Devils recorded a Premier League milestone.

Although Wayne Rooney in particular had chances to score against his former club, David de Gea's goal remained intact on Sunday.

And in keeping the Toffees out at Old Trafford, United became the first club in the Premier League to reach 250 home clean sheets.

The Manchester club have kept 39 more clean sheets than their closest rivals, Chelsea, who have achieved the feat 221 times since the start of the Premier League.

In third place sit Arsenal, with 216, while Manchester City lie well back on just 143.

The 'Great Dane' Peter Schmeichel has been responsible for more of those shutouts than any other United keeper, having kept 68 clean sheets at Old Trafford during his legendary spell.

De Gea, meanwhile, reached the century in clean sheets against Everton in all competitions, and has thus far kept his net intact in 79 Premier League games.

Will the Spaniard go on to overtake the Great Dane?