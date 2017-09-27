Manchester United run riot to fire four past CSKA Moscow in stylish Champions League victory

When he was trying to calm everyone down after Manchester United’s victory over Basel that opened their Champions League campaign, Jose Mourinho accused his players of losing focus, of indulging in “PlayStation football”.

This was PlayStation football, the kind everyone with a console in their hand imagines they are capable of, and CSKA Moscow had no answer to it. In Soviet times CSKA were the Red Army’s team. Stalin was wont to have his generals shot after defeats like these.

Manchester United might have won by many more than four goals. Romelu Lukaku, whose tally now stands at 10 in nine matches, was only denied a hat-trick by a superb save from Igor Akinfeev, who spent much of the night looking aghast at his defenders, who never tired of exposing their captain. He was CSKA’s lone hero.

The view from Mourinho’s dug-out was altogether better. Manchester United have returned to the Champions League with a 7-1 aggregate victory from their opening two games and they face home and away fixtures against Benfica, who were beaten in Lisbon by CSKA and thrashed in Switzerland by Basel. They can already start planning for the knockout stages.

Despite winning the European Cup in Moscow, Manchester United had a poor away record against Russian teams and now they came out in an odd, off-white strip; the kind that Persil would suggest was washed by Brand X. Fashion-wise it might have been a faux pas but within four minutes of the kick-off those shirts were coming together to congratulate Lukaku in what has become a familiar scene.

It was a simple, brilliantly-constructed move that saw Anthony Martial, preferred to Marcus Rashford in Mourinho’s three-man forward line, deliver a deep cross that was a contest between the young, athletic Lukaku and Sergei Ignashevich, who at 38 is neither. Lukaku won the header and won Manchester United the lead.

His second of a chill Moscow night resulted from another dreadful defensive error from CSKA’s ageing back line. This time, Martial, who had just put United two up from the penalty spot, drove in a low cross that Vasili Berezutski, who at 35 is a mere stripling alongside Ignashevich, ought to have cut out. Instead, the defender launched a kick at thin, cold air and Lukaku stabbed home the kind of goal that would have been an embarrassment in training let alone on a Champions League night. The forward simply folded his arms in celebration. United were three up before the half-hour mark. The game was dead.

CSKA might have been buried even more quickly. When Manchester United played out a considerably less-impressive 1-1 draw in Rostov in March, Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s every move was applauded by the city’s large Armenian community. Here in the heart of Moscow he gave his travelling supporters something to remember him by.

