Manchester United shortcomings exposed in Super Cup defeat against Real Madrid

A narrow 2-1 win that gives Real Madrid the 2017 Super Cup, but a general gulf in quality between them and Manchester United that explains why the Spanish side won it and why they are European champions. Jose Mourinho’s side still look very far off this level, and look even more like they could do with a forward of, oh, maybe Gareth Bale’s level. The winger had set up the brilliant Isco’s clinching goal and was supremely effective, but Real’s whole attack just looked so effervescent in contrast to United’s.

Three positives for United at least were a first official club goal for Romelu Lukaku, the performance of Nemanja Matic as Real really made him work, and the knowledge they won’t face a side anywhere near this good in the Premier League.

That Real were not at full pelt, or putting out a full team was even more galling, even if United were missing some names themselves.

It was also selection, mind, that added one of the game's main points of intrigue.

The Super Cup still may not mean all that much in the grander context of the season, but Mourinho mischievously imbued it with a bit more significance by suggesting that Real would be showing they did not need Bale if he started on the bench. Zinedine Zidane promptly started Bale on the pitch, and the Welsh winger promptly became one of the European champions’ attackers who so regularly ripped into United’s backline. That they were doing it without the rested Cristiano Ronaldo made it all the more impressive, and further layered Zidane’s decision.

United had started with Matic finally filling the defensive midfield role that Mourinho had been so insistent on addressing in this transfer window, and that initially seemed to release his attackers - especially Paul Pogba. He twice roared forward on the break, in moves that suggested a greater zip to their forward play this season.

It didn’t take too long for Real to show them that would also involve much greater risk, too, and it’s not usually the type of risk that Mourinho stands for too long either.

Bale had already nudged over from a fine chance on two minutes, before Real again exposed some slack marking from United with Casemiro heading against the bar.

The Brazilian has somewhat quietly become one of Real’s key players amid the noise all their stars make, scoring in the Champions League final win over Juventus, and eventually got his goal here - with that the eventual consequence of Zidane's side finding so much space. Matic and the defence behind him were suddenly overwhelmed. On 24 minutes, right-back Dani Carvajal was allowed so much time to deftly loft over the kind of ball that Isco would have been proud of, with Casemiro sliding in to finish.

