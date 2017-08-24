Manchester United re-sign Ibrahimovic on a one-year deal

Manchester United re-sign Ibrahimovic on a one-year deal

Manchester United have confirmed that they have re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a one-year deal.

The Swede played 46 times for the Red Devils last term before a cruciate ligament injury sustained during the Europa League quarter-final second-leg against Anderlecht prematurely ended his campaign.

The 35-year-old striker, who had netted 28 times in his first season at Old Trafford, was left in a state of limbo, with his future undecided. There was speculation that he could make a move to the MLS, but after showing impressive progress with his recovery, he will return to Jose Mourinho's panel this season.

More to follow...

Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more