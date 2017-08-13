Manchester United squad Mourinho's favourite ever

Manchester United will aim to become Jose Mourinho's latest league title winners this season but he is already besotted with them.

Jose Mourinho's current Manchester United squad is the Portuguese's favourite from all he has worked with over the course of a highly decorated career.

United begin their Premier League campaign against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, aiming to build on lifting the EFL Cup and Europa League last season, while improving considerably upon a sixth-place finish last time around.

Mourinho has added Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic to his ranks and the former Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid boss reported a happy camp at Old Trafford in his programme notes.

"That's what I love most about this squad: the players always give everything," he wrote. "It makes me so happy to be manager of this club, working with these guys.

"As I told them all recently, during my long career, I have never worked with a group I like as much as I like them.

"Our three new signings – Victor, Romelu and Nemanja – are all very lucky to have joined a group like this, because it is so easy to work with them."

Lukaku scored on his competitive debut for United in Tuesday's 2-1 UEFA Super Cup defeat to Madrid in Skopje and was named in Mourinho's starting line-up alongside Matic to make his Premier League bow against Slaven Bilic's side.