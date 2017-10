Romelu Lukaku is due in court in Los Angeles on Monday: Getty

Romelu Lukaku is due in court in Los Angeles today after he was arrested over an excessive noise complaint following repeated warnings from police.

The Manchester United striker was cited for a misdemeanour after five verbal warnings at a Beverley Hills home where he was staying.

The Belgian was on the verge of a £75million move to the club from Everton when he was arrested at around 8pm on July 2.