Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku to avoid FA action for alleged stamp on Liverpool's Dejan Lovren

Romelu Lukaku will escape any action for his alleged stamp on Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren during Manchester United’s goalless draw at Anfield on Saturday.

The Football Association chose not to pursue a case against the Belgian despite protestations from Lovren during the game that he took a whack to his face.

Lovren tackled Lukaku causing the striker to stumble over his body on the floor as he looked to run into the space vacated by the Croatian but appeared to make contact with the heel of his boot as he tried to escape.

The referee took no action at the time as the game played on and the FA have seen it in the same manner by opting not to charge the player.

It was the second contentious decision Lukaku was involved in during the game after he went through the back of defender Joe Gomez on the half-way line to send him spinning in the air.