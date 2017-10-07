Manchester United sweating over Marouane Fellaini after midfielder limps off in Belgium World Cup qualifier

United could be set to lose Marouane Fellaini alongside Paul Pogba and Michael Carrick: Getty

Manchester United face a nervous wait to confirm the full extent of Marouane Fellaini‘s injury after the midfielder limped off in the first half of Belgium’s World Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday afternoon.

The 30-year-old had been suffering from an Achilles problem ahead of the clash but was given the green light to feature, despite Belgium having already secured their place at next summer’s competition.

With his side ahead at 1-0, Fellaini was forced off in the 29th substitute after sustaining a knee injury. He was replaced by Leander Dendoncker in midfield.

United will now monitor the player ahead of their trip to rivals Liverpool next weekend.

The Belgium has enjoyed a rich vein of form lately, scoring four goals in all competitions and providing one assist for Jose Mourinho’s side this season.

Such form has prompted talk of a new contract deal, as first reported by The Independent earlier this month.

His injury will come as a cause for concern for Mourinho who is already missing the injured Paul Pogba and Michael Carrick in midfield.