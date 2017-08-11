Manchester United in talks to re-sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic for second half of season,confirms Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Manchester United are in talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic about signing for the second part of the new season.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in his debut season at Old Trafford before suffering cruciate knee-ligament damage in United’s Europa League quarter-final second-leg win over Anderlecht last April.

Ibrahimovic was let go at the end of his one-year contract, but the veteran Swede is undergoing rehabilitation at United ahead of his expected return to fitness around Christmas.

Mourinho said during pre-season that a new deal was a possibility and confirmed ahead of the Premier League opener against West Ham that talks are under way.

"You know, he's injured, he needs time to recover," the United boss said. "He's not ready to play tomorrow.

"It's not something urgent, it's nothing that you are desperate to have it done or not done.

"I just think that he was very clear by showing that what he did last year was not enough for him. He thinks he can do more.

"He wants more at football's highest level, so we are having conversations and we are discussing the possibility of him staying with us for the second part of the season."

Ibrahimovic could return as a United player

Ibrahimovic was initially been included on United's list of players who will be released from the club this coming summer.

Premier League clubs were required to submit their retained and released lists by the third Saturday in May, with Ibrahimovic’s name absent from the list of players that United want to keep for the 2017/18 season.

But Mourinho’s latest admission suggests the forward could yet still return to Old Trafford as United bid to claim a first league title since the 2012/13 season.

