Manchester United target Diatta talks up 'dream' move to Old Trafford

The young Senegalese star believes that he is capable of making the jump to play for Jose Mourinho's side, who apparently have been scouting him

Krepin Diatta has admitted that he wants the apparent interest Manchester United have shown in him to come to fruition.

The 18-year-old midfielder from Senegal signed for Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08 in February and, according to ESPN, was watched by Old Trafford scouts as they tackled Odd in the league on Monday.

“I didn’t know they scouted me today, but to join them would be a dream come true,” the player admitted to TV2 after the game.

“I think I’m good enough, but I play for Sarpsborg and I love this club. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

Diatta has scored seven goals since moving to Norway, including two in his last five league outings for Sarpsborg, who lie second in the Eliteserien.

They face the league leaders, Nicklas Bendtner’s Rosenborg, next Monday, when they will attempt to cut the gap at the top of the table to six points, with just seven rounds of fixtures remaining.