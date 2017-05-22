Manchester United target Tielemans set to join Monaco

Belgian champions Anderlecht have confirmed the highly-rated midfielder will be leaving the club during the summer

Anderlecht general director Herman Van Holsbeeck has confirmed Youri Tielemans is set to leave the club for Monaco and expects the deal to be done by the end of the week.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the biggest talents around and has also been linked with clubs such as Manchester United, Inter and Atletico Madrid in recent months.

United are reported to have watched Tielemans on a regular basis and he produced a pair of solid performances during Anderlecht's Europa League quarter-final against the Red Devils last month.

Fellow Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester City were also rumoured to be admirers, but Ligue 1 champions Monaco have seemingly won the race for the gifted midfielder's signature.

"Youri Tielemans will be leaving Anderlecht. We will make an announcement about him in the upcoming week," Van Holsbeeck told VTM.

"There are still a few details that need to be ironed out, but Youri will normally leave the club before the end of the week.

"His move to Monaco is not 100 per cent done yet, but they are the club that has shown they are very eager to sign Youri."

Tielemans came through the ranks of the Anderlecht youth academy and made his first-team debut at the age of 16.

He has since developed into a key figure at the Brussels giants, making over 150 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The Belgium international scored 13 goals in 37 league appearances this term to help Anderlecht to the title.