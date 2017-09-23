Manchester United team news: Rashford rewarded for Burton double as Mourinho names unchanged team

Jose Mourinho has named an unchanged team from Manchester United's last Premier League outing as the table-toppers face Southampton at St. Mary's.

After impressing midweek against Burton Albion, Marcus Rashford retains his spot on the left as United look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Anthony Martial again misses out on a starting place despite a positive performance in midweek, with Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata all chosen behind Romelu Lukaku as they were in the 4-0 victory over Everton last Sunday.

Man Utd GFX More

Mauricio Pellegrino's Saints also keep the same side which won last weekend, with their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park having been only the second game in which they have scored in all competitions so far this term.

Southampton Forster; Cedric, Yoshida, Hoedt, Bertrand; Romeu, Lemina; Redmond, Davis, Tadic; Long. Subs: McCarthy, Austin, Ward-Prowse, Van Dijk, Gabbiadini, Hojbjerg, Pied.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young; Matic, Fellaini; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Martial, Lingard, Smalling, Carrick, Blind, Herrera.

More to Follow...