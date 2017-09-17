Manchester United team news: Fellaini replaces Pogba for Everton clash

Ronald Koeman and his team visit Old Trafford this afternoon in search for a result to turn their early failings around

Marouane Fellaini starts for the first time this season in place of the injured Paul Pogba for Manchester United's clash with Everton.

Romelu Lukaku also lines up against his former club, with Juan Mata also coming back into the team.

Ashley Young retains his place but moves across the defence to left-back while Phil Jones and Eric Bailly return having been suspended against Basel in midweek.

United have won 18 and lost just one of their last 24 Premier League home games against the Toffees, losing 0-1 in December 2013 while former Everton boss David Moyes was in charge of them.