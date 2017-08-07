Manchester United turn attentions to Tottenham's Danny Rose after Ivan Perisic and Gareth Bale frustration

Manchester United see Tottenham Hotspur’s Danny Rose as a potential solution to their search for a wide player in the transfer market, as Jose Mourinho continues to assess his options, given the club’s frustrated pursuits of Internazionale’s Ivan Perisic and Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

The Portuguese would have wanted to sign a wide attacker and two full-backs in this window, but with United only likely to bring in four or five players, the forward role had been seen as a priority.

That had seen the Old Trafford hierarchy come close to an agreement with Internazionale, only for the Italian club to refuse to budge on their £48m valuation, while Bale’s situation with Real Madrid remains up in the air as they look to sign Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.

There is currently an impasse regarding Perisic, while Bale has let it be known he wants to stay at the Bernabeu for at least another year, so United have been surveying their options.

Sources close to the situation say that has actually led United to look much more closely at Rose if they cannot get one of those two, especially since Mourinho plans to play a three-man defence more this season.

Tottenham Hotspur would be hugely unwilling to sell, especially after letting Kyle Walker go to Manchester City for £54m, but there is also a feeling that every player has a price under Daniel Levy - especially given the club’s stadium move.

United could ironically face competition from Internazionale for Rose, as the Italian club are also interested, creating something of a tangled situation. Any move for the England international from Old Trafford would still depend on the failure to bring in an ideal winger.