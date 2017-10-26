Manchester United v Tottenham: Pochettino measuring up well to old elite

Mauricio Pochettino lacks Jose Mourinho's medals but the older man's Man United do not have the clear identity that has flourished at Spurs.

Jose Mourinho might have allowed himself a wry smile when West Ham completed an improbable 3-2 EFL Cup comeback to sink Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday.

Mourinho's Manchester United host Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs in this weekend's standout fixture - a battle of second versus third, of 20 points apiece in an already intriguing battle for Premier League glory and of grizzled elite tactician against continually rising star.

Until finding the embattled Hammers in belligerent mood against his rotated midweek line-up, Pochettino was in the midst of one of those golden periods enjoyed by coaches when their reputations are on a dizzying upward trajectory.

Each selection call and tactical tweak has seemed to unerringly hit the mark for the Tottenham boss of late - from prompting raised eyebrows by thrusting Fernando Llorente into the starting line-up for last week's 1-1 draw at Real Madrid, to replacing the Spanish target man with Son Heung-min for the tirelessly waspish South Korea forward to wreak havoc in the 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool.

Mourinho knew such times better than most more than a decade ago, when he made an unfancied Porto European champions before swaggering into a Premier League he tamed with ease.

Now, he is demonstrably a manager at a different stage of his career. Credentials hard won and proved beyond doubt, but the hair greyer and the temper shorter.

Pochettino's rueful but warm grin when embracing West Ham boss Slaven Bilic at full-time contrasted sharply with Mourinho's terse irritability after United's bore draw at Liverpool and stunning loss at Huddersfield Town over the past two weekends.

Although Pochettino is, somewhat surprisingly, the one more likely to engage in a public spat with Pep Guardiola nowadays, his news conferences are often peppered with chuckles. Humour has more or less disappeared from view behind the Mourinho siege mentality.