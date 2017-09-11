Manchester United vs Basel: What time does the Champions League fixture start and where can I watch it?

After nearly a two-year absence, Manchester United make their return to the Champions League on Tuesday night when they line up against Basel at Old Trafford.

United get their campaign underway against the current Swiss champions – a club that has won the Swiss Super League for the last eight seasons in a row.

Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are set to miss the game, due to a Uefa suspension, while Marouane Fellaini remains a doubt as he continues to recover from a calf injury. Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof are expected to be handed starts in central defence.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm at Old Trafford on Tuesday 12 September.

Where can I watch it?

BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD will be broadcasting the game. Coverage starts at 7.00pm. Alternatively, return to this page for updates from our live blog.

It’s a big game for?

Victor Lindelof. The defender has been used sparingly at United since joining in the summer, with Jose Mourinho explaining that the Swede needs time to adapt to life in the Premier League. With the side short of options at the back for Tuesday's game, the 23-year-old now has his big chance to shine on the main stage as he bids to convince Mourinho of his worth.

View photos Lindelof has been used sparingly so far by Mourinho (Getty) More

Player to watch?

Mohamed Elyounoussi. Part of an exciting generation of young Norwegian talent that includes Martin Ødegaard, Mats Dæhli and Iver Fossum, Elyounoussi left his homeland in 2016 to join Basel where he’s since made 38 league appearances for the side, scoring 11 goals. Having worked under United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at former club Molde, Elyounoussi has garnered a reputation as a technically gifted and hard-working forward. Although not blessed with blistering speed, the 23-year-old thrives in one-on-one situations and has an impressive ability to skip past defenders. United’s backline can expect to have their hands full with the Norwegian.

View photos Mohamed Elyounoussi in action for Basel during pre-season (Getty) More

Last three meetings?

Basel 2 Manchester United 1, Champions League, December 2011

Manchester United 3 Basel 3, Champions League, September 2011

Manchester United 1 Basel 1, Champions League, March 2003

Form?

Manchester United: DWWWL

Basel: LDDWW

Odds?

Manchester United win: 1/5

Draw: 7/1

Basel win: 18/1

