Manchester United vs Basel: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United make their return to the Champions League after missing out last year when they take on Basel in their Group A opener on Tuesday.
Jose Mourinho's side secured their place in Europe's premier club competition by winning the Europa League and they kick things off with a home tie against a Swiss side they have shared a group with twice before.
The Red Devils have only managed to beat Basel once in four attempts and even lost to them in 2011, a defeat which saw them tumble out of the competition at the group stage, so Mourinho's men will have to pay their opponents plenty of respect.
|Game
|Manchester United vs Basel
|Date
|Tuesday, September 12
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 as well as being available to stream online via the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport app
In the US, watch live on television on FS1, or else they can stream the game live online using Fox Sports GO.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|FS1
|Fox Sports GO
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Manchester United players
|Goalkeepers
|De Gea, Romero, J. Pereira
|Defenders
|Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian, Tuanzebe
|Midfielders
|Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Young, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Fellaini, Matic, McTominay
|Forwards
|Lukaku, Ibrahimovic, Martial, Wilson, Rashford
Man United will be without Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, who are suspended, meaning that Mourinho is forced into making changes in defence with Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof likely to come in.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains on the sidelines as he works his way back from a knee injury and Marcos Rojo is also ruled out with a similar issue, but Luke Shaw and Ashley Young are nearing a return to full fitness so could potentially make the match-day squad.
Potential starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Darmian, Smalling, Lindelof; Matic, Pogba, Herrera; Rashford, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku.
|Position
|Basel players
|Goalkeepers
|Vaclik, Salvi, Vailati, Pukaj, Chande
|Defenders
|Gaber, Lang, Suchy, Balanta, Riveros, Pacheco, Akanji
|Midfielders
|Zuffi, Steffen, Fransson, Serey Die, Elyounoussi, Petretta, Kutesa, Schmid, Bua, Xhaka, Calla
|Forwards
|Van Wolfswinkel, Oberlin, Manzambi, Pululu
Unlike United, Basel do not have any suspensions to worry about and they appear to have a clean bill of health heading into the game.
Former Norwich City and Sporting striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel is the Swiss outfit's main attacking threat and has scored seven goals in as many league games this season. Also in Basel's ranks is Taulant Xhaka, who is the brother of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.
Potential starting XI: Vaclik; Suchy, Lang, Akanji, Riveros; Die, Bua, Xhaka, Zuffi, Steffen; Van Wolfswinkel.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Manchester United are 2/11 favourites to win their opening Group A game according to dabblebet. Basel are priced at 14/1 to beat the Red Devils.
These teams have drawn in the two games they have previously played at Old Trafford and, enticingly, a draw is considered an 11/2 bet.
GAME PREVIEW
Despite winning the League Cup and Europa League last season, Manchester United were still well below the level expected of them and their Premier League finish of sixth told the real story of Mourinho's first season at the helm.
However, the Portuguese prepares for a return to the Champions League this season with his team sitting at the top of the league and he will be quietly ambitious about their chances of challenging for all the top prizes.
New signings such as Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic have helped to transform the Red Devils, giving them a dynamic they were sorely lacking last term, and they look like a much more clinical regiment, averaging three goals a game.
The calibre of opponents United encounter in the Champions League will be much better than those they faced en route to Europa League glory last season, but the likes of Paul Pogba and Co. will relish the prospect of mounting an assault for the trophy.
United's 4-0 trouncing of West Ham at home in their opening Premier League game this season set the tone for them and they will hope to replicated that message when they take the pitch at Old Trafford against Basel.