Manchester United vs Basel: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United make their return to the Champions League after missing out last year when they take on Basel in their Group A opener on Tuesday.

Jose Mourinho's side secured their place in Europe's premier club competition by winning the Europa League and they kick things off with a home tie against a Swiss side they have shared a group with twice before.

The Red Devils have only managed to beat Basel once in four attempts and even lost to them in 2011, a defeat which saw them tumble out of the competition at the group stage, so Mourinho's men will have to pay their opponents plenty of respect.

Game Manchester United vs Basel Date Tuesday, September 12 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 as well as being available to stream online via the BT Sport app.

In the US, watch live on television on FS1, or else they can stream the game live online using Fox Sports GO.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Manchester United players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, J. Pereira Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian, Tuanzebe Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Young, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Fellaini, Matic, McTominay Forwards Lukaku, Ibrahimovic, Martial, Wilson, Rashford

Man United will be without Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, who are suspended, meaning that Mourinho is forced into making changes in defence with Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof likely to come in.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains on the sidelines as he works his way back from a knee injury and Marcos Rojo is also ruled out with a similar issue, but Luke Shaw and Ashley Young are nearing a return to full fitness so could potentially make the match-day squad.

Potential starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Darmian, Smalling, Lindelof; Matic, Pogba, Herrera; Rashford, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku.

Position Basel players Goalkeepers Vaclik, Salvi, Vailati, Pukaj, Chande Defenders Gaber, Lang, Suchy, Balanta, Riveros, Pacheco, Akanji Midfielders Zuffi, Steffen, Fransson, Serey Die, Elyounoussi, Petretta, Kutesa, Schmid, Bua, Xhaka, Calla Forwards Van Wolfswinkel, Oberlin, Manzambi, Pululu

Unlike United, Basel do not have any suspensions to worry about and they appear to have a clean bill of health heading into the game.

Former Norwich City and Sporting striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel is the Swiss outfit's main attacking threat and has scored seven goals in as many league games this season. Also in Basel's ranks is Taulant Xhaka, who is the brother of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Potential starting XI: Vaclik; Suchy, Lang, Akanji, Riveros; Die, Bua, Xhaka, Zuffi, Steffen; Van Wolfswinkel.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

