Manchester United vs Benfica: team news, injuries and latest odds

What is it?

It's Manchester United vs Benfica in the Champions League.

When is it?

It's on October 31st - ie tonight.

What time is kick-off?

It's a 19.45 GMT start at Old Trafford.

What TV channel is it on?

This one is on BT Sport 3, or 4KUHD for those with a television good enough.

Mile Svilar's mistake helped Manchester United to victory in the reverse fixture Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine More

What is the team news?

Jose Mourinho has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Manchester United's Champions League clash with Benfica.

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have spent time on the sidelines lately but both came through Saturday's Premier League win against Tottenham unscathed.

United midfielders Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba remain out through injury, as does Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo.

Provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Pereira, Valencia, Darmian, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Lindelof, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Rojo, Young, Matic, Herrera, McTominay, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Rashford, Martial.