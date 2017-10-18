Manchester United vs Benfica: A fixture with a long history of shaping the English giant's future

There was an unusual but understandable air of trepidation to Sir Matt Busby. It was Match 1966 and the first time Manchester United had ever set foot on the awe-inspiring Estadio da Luz pitch, but also the club’s first European Cup quarter-final away leg since the tragic trip home from Belgrade that brought the Munich air disaster in February 1958.

That alone would been enough to occupy the minds of Busby and survivors like Bobby Charlton and Bill Foulkes, but there was also the challenge this game away to Benfica represented. The Portuguese champions had in the previous five years become the kind of truly dominant European Cup team that the Busby Babes should have become, that the great man himself still so wanted to create. With Eusebio coming to his peak, Benfica had won the competition twice in that time - 1961 and 1962 - and reached the final on another two occasions, 1963 and 1965.

Firing that record was a fearsome home record. In their previous 17 European Cup games in Lisbon, they had scored an average of 4.3 goals - and never been beaten. As such, Busby feared that a mere 3-2 win from the February first leg at Old Trafford would just not be enough to see United into the semi-finals against such pedigree, especially since they had lost 5-0 to Sporting in the same city in the Fairs Cup two years previously.

So, he did something he’d never done. He asked them to keep it tight.

“He had never said that before, ever,” George Best told biographer Joe Lovejoy decades later. “We didn’t know how to keep a game tight. We just knew how to batter teams, which is what we did.”

Or, rather, it was what Best did. “A hurricane passed through the Luz that night,” Benfica’s Antonio Simoes said, “and his name was George Best.” Within a mere 15 minutes, he had dazzlingly scored twice and set up a third for John Connelly, as United won 5-1. BBC Commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme described it as “a luscious box of chocolates Manchester United have served up”. The Portuguese paper Bola described Best as ‘El Beatle’. One legend was born - and another legend reborn. Best overnight transformed from a brilliant young Irish footballer into an international superstar, while United had announced to Europe that they were back, and in style. The club of the tragic Babes were triumphantly bewitching the continent once more.