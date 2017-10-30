Manchester United vs Benfica: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United can take a step closer to the Champions League knockout stage with a positive result against Benfica at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Jose Mourinho's side are currently top of Group A having taken maximum points from their opening three games and a win over the Portuguese giants could be enough to ensure their place in the last 16 heading into the final two games.

Defeat for Benfica, on the other hand, will probably spell the end of their Champions League adventure as they come into the match with zero points.

Game Manchester United vs Benfica Date Tuesday, October 31 Time 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, viewers will be able to watch the game live on television on BT Sport 3 or stream live online using the BT Sport app.