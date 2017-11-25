Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League: team news, injuries and suspensions

What is it?

This is the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton - second against ninth.

When is it?

The match at Old Trafford is scheduled for Saturday, November 25.

What time is kick-off?

It will begin at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time of 3pm.

What TV channel is it on?

Oh come on, you know it's not on TV. Since when has a 3pm Saturday kick-off been on TV? Instead you can follow all the latest news right here on this page with our live blog.

What is the team news?

Manchester United: United will again be without Eric Bailly and Phil Jones for Saturday's encounter.

Marcos Rojo played the entirety of the midweek Champions League trip to Basel after 216 days out following a serious knee injury and the defender's match fitness will be assessed ahead of Saturday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not yet ready to start, while captain Michael Carrick remains sidelined. Ashley Young, Juan Mata and Antonio Valencia did not travel to Wednesday's Champions League clash at Basel.

Provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Pereira, Valencia, Young, Tuanzebe, Darmian, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Shaw, Blind, Pogba, McTominay, Matic, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Ibrahimovic, Lukaku, Martial.

