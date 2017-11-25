Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League: team news, injuries and suspensions
What is it?
This is the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton - second against ninth.
When is it?
The match at Old Trafford is scheduled for Saturday, November 25.
What time is kick-off?
It will begin at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time of 3pm.
What TV channel is it on?
Oh come on, you know it's not on TV. Since when has a 3pm Saturday kick-off been on TV? Instead you can follow all the latest news right here on this page with our live blog.
What is the team news?
Manchester United: United will again be without Eric Bailly and Phil Jones for Saturday's encounter.
Marcos Rojo played the entirety of the midweek Champions League trip to Basel after 216 days out following a serious knee injury and the defender's match fitness will be assessed ahead of Saturday.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not yet ready to start, while captain Michael Carrick remains sidelined. Ashley Young, Juan Mata and Antonio Valencia did not travel to Wednesday's Champions League clash at Basel.
Provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Pereira, Valencia, Young, Tuanzebe, Darmian, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Shaw, Blind, Pogba, McTominay, Matic, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Ibrahimovic, Lukaku, Martial.
Brighton: Chris Hughton reported no fresh injury problems ahead the match.
Israel midfielder Beram Kayal, who suffered a broken leg in the final pre-season match against Atletico Madrid, is set to travel with the squad.
Midfielder Steve Sidwell, though, continues his recovery from a back problem.
Provisional Squad: Ryan, Duffy, Bong, Dunk, Bruno, Knockaert, Stephens, Izquierdo, Propper, Murray, Gross, Krul, Schelotto, March, Brown, Goldson, Suttner, Hemed, Kayal.
What are they saying?
United manager Jose Mourinho:
We have four competitions to play and let's go step by step, it's the only thing we can do. Match after match, Champions League finished against Basel, we switch off and move to the Premier League.
It is an interesting week because I think is the first time this season where we have three Premier League matches in one week.
Brighton manager Chris Hughton:
There certainly aren't many teams at our level that are going to go there and win. You know you have got to play at a very high level and you have certainly got to have that bit of luck that goes with a win away from home at any one of the big clubs.
But these are the days you have worked so hard for as a team and what you got promotion for and the excitement of going to this type of stadium.
There is no doubt we all know what Manchester United means, the stadium, the club and the history, but it is certainly a nicer place if you have come away from there and given a decent account of yourself - it is certainly not the best of places if you don't.
You can't go there with fear because if you do then it's inevitable what will happen. You have to go there with a belief and a confidence that you can get something.
For all the things said about the stats and nobody expecting us to get a win, at some stages teams do and surprise everybody. The pressure is off because of expectations.
What are the odds?
Manchester United win: 1/5
Draw: 6/1
Brighton win: 18/1
What's our prediction?
This is Brighton’s first league visit to Old Trafford in 34 years and while it comes off the back of victories in their previous two away games, United’s strength in depth should prevail. That and the rocket the team will have received from Jose Mourinho after an impoverished, shambolic midweek performance in Basle. 3-1
Jim White