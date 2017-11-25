Manchester United vs Brighton - Premier League: What time does it start and where can I watch it?

United will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat by Basel: Getty

After their midweek defeat in Basel, Manchester United return to Premier League action when they host new boys Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Jose Mourinho’s men need all three points to keep their hopes alive of catching rivals City, with a current eight-point gap separating the two sides.

United will have to make do without Phil Jones and Eric Bailly in defence while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not ready to start. Brighton report no fresh injuries following Monday's draw with Stoke.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 25 November at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The game isn’t being broadcast on TV but you can follow live updates with the Independent Sport live blog.

It’s a big game for…

Chris Smalling. The 28-year-old recently hit out at Gareth Southgate over his omission from the England squad and backed himself as a ‘top defender’. His performance against Basel suggested otherwise, though, and now he returns to league action against Brighton. If he’s to silence the critics, Smalling will need to step up to the mark and prove his worth.

Smalling will be looking to prove a point (Getty)