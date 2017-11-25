Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League: live score updates
- Jamie Carragher column: Zlatan Ibrahimovic demands top billing at Manchester United – and that spells trouble for Romelu Lukaku
Super sub?
7 - Anthony Martial has scored just one goal in his four @premierleague starts this season, compared to netting four goals and making two assists in seven sub apps. Contrast. pic.twitter.com/25BZcRBx1A— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2017
Cantona says...
What of Man Utd then? Unbeaten in their first 12 games in all competitions this season, winning ten, it looked like the standard Jose Mourinho title charge was underway (before, obviously, he falls out with everybody next season and it all turns to dust).
But more recently, a wobble of sorts, with three defeats in seven, starting with that shock defeat at Huddersfield and including a loss at Chelsea and during the week in the final minute at Basel. They'll see today as a banker home win, and with difficult trips in theory to Arsenal and Watford and then Man City at home to come next up it probably needs to be.
They currently sit second, eight points behind City the early pacesetters. Not only that but having scored 33 goals in their first 11 games of the season they have since scored just 11 in nine - City have won 17 straight in all comps, are unbeaten in 19 and have scored 55 goals in the process prompting former United great Eric Cantona to say this week...
"I cannot understand why United would take a manager who plays in a defensive way. I love Mourinho but I prefer to watch Barcelona play. I prefer the way Guardiola plays, and I would prefer him as manager of Manchester United. It’s more logical. I love Mourinho. I like his charisma, he is very clever, he takes all the pressure on him. I said before he joined Manchester United, I love the man. And I love Guardiola too. Both are great, but I prefer attacking football, when it’s more creative. It’s the way I tried to play all my career.”
Mourinho, post 4-1 win against Newcastle, blustered: "I don’t know who has more ambition than us. We played against Newcastle with Pogba, Rashford, Martial, Mata, Lukaku. The full-backs are not full-backs. Valencia and Ashley Young - they are wingers not full-backs. So I don’t know what you want.”
Faster start
Mourinho has been speaking to Sky ahead of #MUFC v #BHAFC: "I hope to start better (than last weekend) - the last match we had a really bad 20 minutes & we gave Newcastle an advantage. I'm pretty sure that it is not going to be easy. They're a good team"— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) November 25, 2017
Welcome back
Nice to see Israeli midfielder Baram Kayal back on the Brighton bench today - he made 85 appearances and scored four goals in the previous two Championship seasons only to then suffer a broken leg in the final pre-season friendly of the summer. This would be his first ever Premier League appearance if he gets on.
Going through changes
We knew Man Utd would be without Eric Bailly and the human pin cushion Phil Jones. Marcos Rojo had been out for 216 days prior to playing a full 90 minutes in Switzerland during the week so perhaps it's not entirely surprising that he drops to the bench, despite Lindelof's iffy form.
No sign of Michael Carrick who, at the grand old age of 36, has been having heart problems recently but has vowed to play on.
Young, Mata and Valencia all restored having not traveled to the Basel defeat during the week.
Brighton team
Here are the 11 Christians Chris Hughton is sending in with the lions this afternoon...
Ryan; Bruno (c), Dunk, Duffy, Bong; Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, March, Gross; Murray
Subs: Krul, Goldson, Kayal, Schelotto, Izquierdo, Brown, Hemed
Man Utd line up
Lindelof preferred to Rojo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench
De Gea; Valancia (c), Lindelof, Smalling, Young; Matic, Pogba; Mata, Rashford, Martial; Lukaku
Subs: Romero, Rojo, Fellaini, Herrera, McTominay, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic
Hello, good afternoon, and welcome...
...to our coverage of the first league meeting between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion since 1983.
That one finished 1-1 on this ground before the pair met in an epic FA Cup Final that went to a replay, and if Chris Hughton's men can repeat that result this afternoon it will extend their unbeaten run to six and cement their position in the top half of the Premier League following promotion from the Championship last season.
Albion have posted four wins already this season, have lost one of the seven, and have won their last two away matches without conceding. They have, in short, been brilliant, regardless of what happens this afternoon. Hughton's record here, at Norwich and at Newcastle should probably see him linked with more jobs. Still, who needs years of solid, steady, dependable progress in three tough jobs when Alan 'Pards' Pardew is fluttering his eyelashes at you through those lens-less frames?
Team news as soon as we have it.