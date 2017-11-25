Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League: live score updates

2:40PM

Super sub?

7 - Anthony Martial has scored just one goal in his four @premierleague starts this season, compared to netting four goals and making two assists in seven sub apps. Contrast. pic.twitter.com/25BZcRBx1A — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2017

2:32PM

Cantona says...

What of Man Utd then? Unbeaten in their first 12 games in all competitions this season, winning ten, it looked like the standard Jose Mourinho title charge was underway (before, obviously, he falls out with everybody next season and it all turns to dust).

But more recently, a wobble of sorts, with three defeats in seven, starting with that shock defeat at Huddersfield and including a loss at Chelsea and during the week in the final minute at Basel. They'll see today as a banker home win, and with difficult trips in theory to Arsenal and Watford and then Man City at home to come next up it probably needs to be.

They currently sit second, eight points behind City the early pacesetters. Not only that but having scored 33 goals in their first 11 games of the season they have since scored just 11 in nine - City have won 17 straight in all comps, are unbeaten in 19 and have scored 55 goals in the process prompting former United great Eric Cantona to say this week...

"I cannot understand why United would take a manager who plays in a defensive way. I love Mourinho but I prefer to watch Barcelona play. I prefer the way Guardiola plays, and I would prefer him as manager of Manchester United. It’s more logical. I love Mourinho. I like his charisma, he is very clever, he takes all the pressure on him. I said before he joined Manchester United, I love the man. And I love Guardiola too. Both are great, but I prefer attacking football, when it’s more creative. It’s the way I tried to play all my career.”