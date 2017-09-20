Manchester United vs Burton Albion: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United begin their defence of the League Cup - now named Carabao Cup - when they host Burton Albion at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The trophy triumph was Jose Mourinho's first as manager of the Red Devils and they will be keen to retain the title as they challenge for glory on four different fronts this season.

Championship side Burton defeated Oldham Athletic and Cardiff City to reach the third round, but they are struggling in the league having picked up just two wins from eight games.

Game Manchester United vs Burton Albion Date Wednesday, September 20 Time 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football as well as being available to stream online via the Sky Go app.

In the US, viewers can watch live on television on ESPN, or else they can stream the game live online using WatchESPN.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Manchester United players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, J. Pereira Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian, Tuanzebe Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Young, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Fellaini, Matic, McTominay Forwards Lukaku, Ibrahimovic, Martial, Wilson, Rashford

Mourinho is likely to use the game as an opportunity to rotate his squad and players who have not featured prominently in the league should come into the team. The Portuguese has indicated that Nemanja Matic, David de Gea, Eric Bailly and Antonio Valencia will sit out the game.

Paul Pogba is sidelined and will be out for a number of weeks having picked up an injury in the Champions League win over Basel last week, while Axel Tuanzebe is also ruled out. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are also some way off making a return to action.

Potential starting XI: Romero; Shaw, Smalling, Jones, Young; Fellaini, Herrera, Carrick, Lingard; Lukaku, Martial.

Position Burton Albion players Goalkeepers Bywater, Ripley, Campbell Defenders Brayford, Warnock, McFadzean, Turner, Flanagan, Buxton, Barker Midfielders Allen, Murphy, Lund, Scannell, Dyer, Naylor, Palmer, Akpan, Fox, Sbarra Forwards Akins, Varney, Sordell, Miller, Mason, Boyce

Nigel Clough will be unable to call upon John Brayford at Old Trafford because the defender is cup-tied having already played for Sheffield United in the tournament.

Will Miller is out of contention due to a hamstring injury, while Northern Ireland international Liam Boyce is also sidelined. However, Hope Akpan and Matty Palmer are available for selection again after recovering from their respective injuries.

Potential starting XI: Bywater; Buxton, McFadzean, Turner; Warnock, Flanagan, Allen, Murphy, Akins; Sordell, Scannell.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

