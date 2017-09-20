Manchester United vs Burton Albion: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United begin their defence of the League Cup - now named Carabao Cup - when they host Burton Albion at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
The trophy triumph was Jose Mourinho's first as manager of the Red Devils and they will be keen to retain the title as they challenge for glory on four different fronts this season.
Championship side Burton defeated Oldham Athletic and Cardiff City to reach the third round, but they are struggling in the league having picked up just two wins from eight games.
|Game
|Manchester United vs Burton Albion
|Date
|Wednesday, September 20
|Time
|20:00 BST / 15:00 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football as well as being available to stream online via the Sky Go app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
In the US, viewers can watch live on television on ESPN, or else they can stream the game live online using WatchESPN.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN 3
|WatchESPN
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Manchester United players
|Goalkeepers
|De Gea, Romero, J. Pereira
|Defenders
|Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian, Tuanzebe
|Midfielders
|Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Young, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Fellaini, Matic, McTominay
|Forwards
|Lukaku, Ibrahimovic, Martial, Wilson, Rashford
Mourinho is likely to use the game as an opportunity to rotate his squad and players who have not featured prominently in the league should come into the team. The Portuguese has indicated that Nemanja Matic, David de Gea, Eric Bailly and Antonio Valencia will sit out the game.
Paul Pogba is sidelined and will be out for a number of weeks having picked up an injury in the Champions League win over Basel last week, while Axel Tuanzebe is also ruled out. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are also some way off making a return to action.
Potential starting XI: Romero; Shaw, Smalling, Jones, Young; Fellaini, Herrera, Carrick, Lingard; Lukaku, Martial.
|Position
|Burton Albion players
|Goalkeepers
|Bywater, Ripley, Campbell
|Defenders
|Brayford, Warnock, McFadzean, Turner, Flanagan, Buxton, Barker
|Midfielders
|Allen, Murphy, Lund, Scannell, Dyer, Naylor, Palmer, Akpan, Fox, Sbarra
|Forwards
|Akins, Varney, Sordell, Miller, Mason, Boyce
Nigel Clough will be unable to call upon John Brayford at Old Trafford because the defender is cup-tied having already played for Sheffield United in the tournament.
Will Miller is out of contention due to a hamstring injury, while Northern Ireland international Liam Boyce is also sidelined. However, Hope Akpan and Matty Palmer are available for selection again after recovering from their respective injuries.
Potential starting XI: Bywater; Buxton, McFadzean, Turner; Warnock, Flanagan, Allen, Murphy, Akins; Sordell, Scannell.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Manchester United are 1/14 favourites to win the third-round clash, according to dabblebet. Burton Albion are priced at 28/1 to spring an upset on the Premier League giants. A draw, meanwhile, is considered a 10/1 bet.
Check out the full variety of markets available for the League Cup third round game between Manchester United and Burton Albion here.
GAME PREVIEW
Manchester United have gone on an impressive unbeaten run since losing the Super Cup to Real Madrid at the beginning of the season, picking up five wins in their last six games, and they will be determined to continue that form against Burton Albion on Wednesday.
Mourinho has indicated that he will rest at least four first-team regulars for the game, but the United boss has stressed that he will send out a strong XI against the Championship side, despite the fact that there are arguably more important games against Southampton and CSKA Moscow on the horizon.
"We don't have 30 players, we have what we have, and a couple of injuries right now with Paul Pogba and Axel Tuanzebe. So we need some of the players that played on Sunday to play and we need some to be on the bench," Mourinho said. "We need to be with a strong team. I know the quality of the Championship and I know, if we don't take the game seriously, we are going to lose."
United would be forgiven for allowing other competitions, such as the Premier League and Champions League, to take priority, but it is clear that Mourinho is keen to dominate all fronts this season as he attempts to make up for a disappointing maiden league campaign.