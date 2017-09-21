Manchester United vs Burton Albion: 5 things we learned from the home side's assertive EFL Cup victory

Manchester United cruised their way into the fourth round of the League Cup on Wednesday night as they knocked four past Burton Albion in a dominant display at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford was at the double for the home side while Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial completed the scoring.

Nigel Clough's side clinched a late goal in injury time through Lloyd Dyer but the visitors were never capable of threatening a strong United side that dominated from the off.

Here's five things we learned:

Mourinho taking cup defence seriously

He could have called on reserves and inexperienced young players and sent out a significantly weakened team, as he did in those Premier League dead rubbers at the tail end of last season. Instead, Jose Mourinho rested only five players who were in the match day squad against Everton. Even Romelu Lukaku was retained in case of emergency.

Scott McTominay, one of those youngsters to be introduced in those dead rubbers, was the only player without pedigree. Such strength is a sign of the importance that Mourinho still attaches to the often-maligned competition. He has won it four times, of course, and has often used it as a springboard towards greater honours, but he has never successfully defended it. His teamsheet suggested that he has every intention of doing just that this time around.

Martial confidence continues to grow

Martial failed to convince upon arrival at Old Trafford, leaving fans to lament the Frenchman's staggering transfer fee. But, with time, the youngster has come into his own in the North-west. Martial may have been playing against a side currently sat in 19th of the Championship, but there was no doubt he shined with a certain confidence tonight which wasn't present last season. It was his movement and quick feet, dancing his way through the Burton defence, which set Lingard up for United's third while his assertive and composed finish from close range extended the home side's lead to four goals. In all, it was a dazzling display of football which suggests that this could well be his year - if he keeps his confidence up, of course.

Rashford gives Mourinho more food for thought

It's time for the naysayers to stop questioning Marcus Rashford's talent. There's no doubt this lad is something special. With five goals from as many games, Rashford is enjoying a rich vein of form which has done him no end of favours in Mourinho's eyes. But deployed in a central role tonight, the youngster was at his best. Off the ball, he displayed the sort of intelligence you'd expect from a forward 10 years his senior. His movement was purposeful and effective throughout.

View photos Marcus Rashford was in brilliant form tonight (Getty) More

On the ball, he looked physically strong and threatened with his presence in front of goal. His first goal, after linking up with Lingard in the Burton box, demonstrated his confidence too. Pausing ever so briefly, he lifted the ball up and over Connor Ripley to put the home side ahead with a calm and composed finish. Would he be more effective in this central in the Premier League too? It's a question Mourinho might like to explore but how he sets about accommodating both Rashford and Lukaku is a matter which will require some considerate thought.

Lindelof needs more game time

Victor Lindelof remains one of those players who has yet to 'click' into place at Old Trafford. Mourinho has said that he intends to ease the defender into life at United but, as tonight's display suggested, he still requires more time. He looked far from assured at the back alongside Chris Smalling, notably handing Varney one chance on goal in the 20th minute. For games like these, where Mourinho needs to rest his main men, Lindelof makes for a welcome inclusion but, if his appearances so far are anything to go by, the Swede won't be cementing himself a place in United's starting XI anytime soon.

Read More