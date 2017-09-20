Manchester United vs Burton: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Manchester United get their League Cup campaign under way tonight against Championship side Burton Albion.

Jose Mourinho is expected to wring the changes, with Luke Shaw, Michael Carrick and Sergio Romero all in contention to start having not featured in the league this season.

Burton will be without the injured Liam Boyce and cup-tied John Brayford, though midfielders Hope Akpan and Matty Palmer could play a role at Old Trafford this evening.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 20 September at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 7.30pm. Or, follow live updates from our live blog.

It’s a big game for?

Luke Shaw. With the left-back set to feature tonight, this is his big chance to prove his worth to Mourinho as he attempts to work his way back into United’s starting XI. The Englishman flickered in and out of the side towards the end of last season but has once again found himself in exile, with Mourinho increasingly unsure of the player’s quality. Shaw needs to step up to the mark and an impressive performance tonight, despite the calibre of United's opposition, will help him do that.

View photos Shaw has been overlooked by Mourinho this season (Getty Images) More

Form?

Manchester United: WWDWW

Burton Albion: WDLDW

Head-to-head?

Burton Albion 0 Manchester United 0, FA Cup, January 2006

Manchester United 5 Burton Albion 0, FA Cup, January 2006

Odds?

Manchester United to win: 1/18

Draw: 11/1

Burton Albion: 22/1

