Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

It’s joint-top of the Premier League vs rock bottom at Old Trafford on Saturday as Manchester United face Crystal Palace.

Jose Mourinho’s red machine is moving along nicely at the top with five wins from six games and a couple of 4-0 wins to boot, but they must continue that form without most of their midfield options, with Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic the only two who are fit.

Palace are on a downward spiral of six defeats from six, the worst ever start to a Premier League season and new manager Roy Hodgson has so far been unable to stop the rot.

What times does it start?

The game kicks off 3pm on Saturday 30 September at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The match is not on television but you can follow The Independent’s live blog here or wait for Match of the Day for highlights at 10.30pm.

It’s a big game for?

Ander Herrera. The midfielder has fallen out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho this season after an apparent falling out at the end of last season, despite being voted the club’s player of the year last season. However, Herrera now has an extended chance to show why he should still be in the starting XI and playing alongside Matic will allow him to play slightly further forward and act as a more creative force.

Player to watch?

Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian is on fire at the moment and with 10 goals in nine games in all competitions he has the perfect opponent in bottom-of-the-league Palace. If he starts alongside Anthony Martial like he did in midweek then he will have a plethora of chances to get his first Manchester United hat-trick.

Head-to-head:

Manchester United 2 Crystal Palace 0, Premier League, 21 May 2017.

Crystal Palace 1 Manchester United 2, Premier League, 14 December 2016.

Crystal Palace 1 Manchester United 2, FA Cup, 21 May 2016.

Form:

Manchester United: WWWDWW

Crystal Palace: LLLLLL

Odds:

Manchester United: 2/9

Crystal Palace: 20/1

Draw: 13/2