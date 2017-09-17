Manchester United vs Everton: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Manchester United welcome Wayne Rooney back to Old Trafford after returning to boyhood club Everton this summer.

Jose Mourinho’s side have lost their spot at the top of the league after Manchester City’s 6-0 rout of Watford yesterday so will be looking to put in an assertive performance against the Toffees today.

Paul Pogba will be absent from United’s starting XI after injuring his hamstring. Everton, on the other hand, have no new injury concerns for the clash.

What time does it start?

Kick-off is at 4.00pm on Sunday 17 September at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

The game is being broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 3.30pm.

It’s a big game for?

Wayne Rooney. The Manchester United legend returns to the club where he made his name after 13 long years of service. The forward has a job to do today but it’s bound to be an emotional affair for him. The Old Trafford crowd should welcome him with open arms on his return, though it’ll be interesting to see how they react should he score.

Rooney returns to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving for Everton (Getty)

Player to watch?

Romelu Lukaku. The former Everton striker faces up against his old club, too, but his reception is unlikely to match that of Rooney’s. Everton have shipped six goals in their last two games so the Belgian will be confident he can add to his goalscoring tally today against a side that doesn't look as if its spent around £150m on new players this summer.

Lukaku will be looking to maintain his scoring ways (Getty Images)

Head-to-head?

Manchester United 1 Everton 1, Premier League, April 2017

Everton 1 Manchester United 1, Premier League, December 2016

Everton 1 Manchester United 2, FA Cup, April 2016

Form?

Manchester United: WDWWW

Everton: LLLDD

Odds?

Manchester United to win: 1/3

Draw: 4/1

Everton to win: 9/1

