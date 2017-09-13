Manchester United vs FC Basel: 5 things we learned as Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku sink the Swiss

Manchester United got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable 3-0 victory over FC Basel at a sopping wet Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

This was far from United at their fluent best, but then the weather and an early injury to captain Paul Pogba hardly helped matters.

Marouane Fellaini, on as a first-half substitute for the Frenchman, opened the scoring, thumping a header into the net after Ashley Young’s brilliant shimmy and pinpoint cross found the midfielder on the edge of the six-yard box.

United’s second came through similar means, but this time from the other flank, with left-back Daley Blind whipping one in for Romelu Lukaku, one of United's best players on the night, to nod home.

The game rather ambled from there until Marcus Rashford late poacher's goal but Jose Mourinho will be pleased to see his side pick up three points on their return to the competition following a one-year absence.

Here are five things we learned on the night...

Pogba is not easily replaced

Paul Pogba has been superb for United this season and so it is a cruel blow for the club that he was forced off in the first-half.

The central midfielder went down clutching his hamstring after just 18-minutes of play and the way in which he gingerly got back to his feet and hobbled off down the tunnel – not to mention the frustrated reaction of Mourinho – appeared to suggest it could be a relatively serious injury.

Mourinho will have been delighted that Pogba’s replacement, Fellaini, opened the scoring but United will be desperately hoping Pogba is not set for an extended period on the sidelines. The Frenchman has been a revelation since Nemanja Matic’s arrival and is not easily replaced.

Lukaku showed he is far from a one dimensional front man

The Belgian often gets labelled as a “quick and strong” striker, which he obviously is, but those two adjectives are far too reductive for a player who has so much more to his game.

Lukaku has already scored six times for United this season – including tonight – and looks on course to get plenty more at home and on the continent with his side promising to go deep in five competitions.

But he also showed off the other attributes to his game here, pulling out into the channels and linking up nicely with Mkhitaryan who really should have made more of his teammate’s generous through balls.

Man Utd will have to be more ruthless

