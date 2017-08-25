Manchester United vs Leicester City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United will look to maintain their perfect record in the Premier League this season when they host Leicester City on Saturday.

The Red Devils have recorded back-to-back 4-0 wins against West Ham and Swansea City to lead the English top flight with maximum points.

They will return to Old Trafford confident of recording a third victory against a Foxes side with only one win in their past six away games stretching back to last season.

Game Manchester United vs Leicester City Date Saturday, August 26 Time 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1 and by stream via BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sport app

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBC and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream NBC NBC Sports Live

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Man Utd players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, J. Pereira, O'Hara Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian, Tuanzebe Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, A. Pereira, Carrick, Young, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Fellaini, Matic Forwards Lukaku, Martial, Rashford

Ashley Young and Luke Shaw have featured for United's Under-23 side but this match will probably come too soon for them. Marcos Rojo is back in training, too, but will need to build up his fitness.

United have re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic but the striker will not be back from his knee injury until after Christmas.

Potential starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind; Pogba, Matic; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku.

Position Leicester players Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Hamer, Jakupovic Defenders Simpson, Chilwell, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Benalouane, Knight Midfielders Drinkwater, Gray, King, Albrighton, Amartey, James, Mendy, Ndidi, Mahrez Forwards Iheanacho, Vardy, Musa, Slimani, Okazaki, Ulloa

Robert Huth and Vicente Iborra will miss out with foot and groin injuries respectively, while Kelechi Iheanacho is back in training but may not be rushed into this fixture and Harry Maguire will have a knock to his knee monitored.

Jamie Vardy, Nampalys Mendy, Danny Drinkwater and Wes Morgan have all trained fully and should be available for selection.

Potential starting XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Morgan, Fuchs; Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

United are 1/3 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Leicester priced at 9/1 and the draw available at 9/2.

Romelu Lukaku is the 23/10 favourite to score first, with Marcus Rashford priced at 7/2. Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

