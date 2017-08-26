Manchester United vs Leicester player ratings: Paul Pogba impresses again as Jose Mourinho's men march on

Jack Watson
Daley Blind in action for United

Substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini were on target as Manchester United maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Rashford had been left out of the side for Frenchman Anthony Martial but he came off the bench and met a Henrikh Mkhitaryan corner with a side-footed finish in the 70th minute to set up United's third win out of three.

It had threatened to be a frustrating afternoon for United, who dominated throughout but found clear-cut chances hard to come by. They also failed to convert a penalty when Romelu Lukaku's 52nd minute spot-kick was superbly saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

The win was secured eight minutes from time when another substitute, Jesse Lingard, played the ball into the area and Fellaini flicked it past Schmeichel.

So how did the two teams fare? See the gallery above for our player ratings.

Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more