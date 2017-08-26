Manchester United vs Leicester: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Manchester United won 3-0 in their last encounter with Leicester earlier this year: Getty

Manchester United currently sit top of the league after two imposing 4-0 wins and Jose Mourinho will be hoping to maintain their 100 per cent record when they take on Leicester this Saturday.

Like United, the Foxes have had few issues in finding the back of the net so far this season, narrowly losing 4-3 to Arsenal on the opening weekend before firing two past newly promoted Brighton.

United did the double over Craig Shakespeare’s side last campaign and Leicester will be hoping to get their revenge as they travel to Old Trafford.

What time does it start?

Manchester United vs Leicester kicks off on Saturday 26 August at 17:30 BST.

Where can I watch it?

Coverage starts from 17:00 on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4k UHD.

It’s a big game for…

Harry Maguire. This will be the first game the former Hull City man will play after being named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad. If he wants to continue to be picked and to perform well at international level, these are the sort of testing games in which he needs to prove his ability.

View photos Harry Maguire has earned a call-up to the England squad (Getty) More

Best stat…

At 35 years and 125 days, Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to reach 15 Premier League goals in a single season when he scored against Leicester in February of this year.

Remember when…

Jamie Vardy scored for a Premier League-record 11th consecutive time against Louis Van Gaal’s Manchester United in November 2015.

Player to watch…

Romelu Lukaku. The former Everton striker has started the season with a bang - soaring to the top of the goalscoring charts with three goals in two games. The Belgian will be hoping to win the golden boot this season after coming second to Harry Kane last time out.

View photos Romelu Lukaku: the main man to watch (Getty) More

Three past meetings…

Leicester 0 Manchester United 3, Premier League, February 2017.

Manchester United 4 Leicester 1, Premier League, September 2016.

Manchester United 1 Leicester 1, Premier League, May 2016.

Form guide…

Manchester United: WWWWDL

Leicester: WWLDLL

Odds…

Manchester United to win: 8/25

Leicester to win: 19/2

Draw: 22/5