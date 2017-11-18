Manchester United vs Newcastle United preview: team news, injuries, latest odds and suspensions

A Premier League football match. And WHAT a Premier League football match! It's the battle of the Uniteds, Manchester vs Newcastle.

This coming Saturday, 18 November 2017.

Teatime. What do you mean that's not a real time? What do you mean you don't drink tea? Okay, it's 17.30 GMT.

BT Sport 1, HD and 4K.

Manchester United welcome back Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo for the visit of Newcastle.

Ibrahimovic and Rojo make the squad for the first time since suffering cruciate knee ligament injuries in April and Pogba is back after two months on the sidelines with hamstring trouble.

Phil Jones looks certain to miss out after being injured in England's friendly against Germany.

Provisional Man Utd squad: De Gea, Romero, Pereira, Valencia, Darmian, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Young, Pogba, Matic, Herrera, McTominay, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Ibrahimovic, Rashford, Martial.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez will be without two key men.

Central defender Jamaal Lascelles (ankle) and winger Christian Atsu (thigh) are both sidelined, with the latter likely to be out of action for at least two weeks.

Goalkeeper Rob Elliot, who sat out the Republic of Ireland's play-off against Denmark because of a family bereavement, is available, while full-back Paul Dummett (hamstring) is back in training and midfielder Mikel Merino is due to return from a back problem in the next 48 hours.

Provisional Newcastle squad: Elliot, Darlow, Yedlin, Manquillo, Mbemba, Gamez, Haidara, Clark, Lejeune, Hayden, Shelvey, Saivet, Ritchie, Murphy, Aarons, Diame, Perez, Joselu, Gayle, Mitrovic.

What are they saying?

On returning hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho said:

"He was as an injured player the same superb professional he is when he's fit, fantastic. He's a very important player for us.

"We were all saying in 2017 he would be back, but it is one thing on December 31, 2017 and another thing mid-November.

"Of course we welcome him back. He is an incredible personality, to fight such an important injury. You cannot expect him to play 90 mins or consecutive matches like he did all through his career, now he needs time to be back to his level, his fitness, his confidence, everything, his sharpness."

Pogba's return is no less significant given his imposing form at the start of the season and United's lack of a comparable understudy.

"I can say now because he's back, I don't like to speak while he's injured, you can clearly see there is a Manchester United this season before Paul's injury and after Paul's injury," said Mourinho.

"There are qualities in our football, qualities that influence our approach in matches, with Pogba and without Pogba. Simple as that."

Rojo may carry less obvious X factor than his high-profile team-mates but, with Phil Jones unlikely to feature after aggravating a thigh injury during England's friendly against Germany, his availability will also ease Mourinho's mind somewhat.

While Pogba has a chance of starting, Ibrahimovic can expect to begin the game from the bench.

That means Romelu Lukaku leading the line again as he looks to end a seven-game goalless streak. The £75million man hit the net 11 times in his first 10 matches at United and was on target for Belgium this week, becoming the country's record scorer at the age of 24.

Mourinho theoretically has two alpha strikers competing for the same shirt but the Portuguese laughed off the idea that would become problematic.

"Is easy, easy," he said. "Good players can play together. Is easy to play together. The problem is when the players are not good."

The news from the treatment room meant the head to head between Mourinho and Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, long standing rivals and occasional critics of each other's work, took a back seat.

The pair clashed while at Chelsea and Liverpool respectively and mutual antipathy continued when the Spaniard followed Mourinho at Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Stamford Bridge.

"I don't play Rafa, I play Newcastle. That's the point," Mourinho said.

"'I'm really good at forgetting little things in football, bad words or moments of conflict. I'm really good at forgetting that.

"The important thing is respect for the professional and person - I respect him in both ways. He is with me in one privileged list of few managers in Europe to have won the Champions League and Europa League, so we are side to side in that little group.

"I have immense respect for him. I will be more than happy to see him and salute him and play one more match. It is just one more match."

What are the odds?

Manchester United win: 2/7

2/7 Newcastle win: 12/1

12/1 The draw: 19/4





What's our prediction?

