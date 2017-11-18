Manchester United vs Newcastle United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview
Determined not to let Manchester City stray too far away at the top of the Premier League, Manchester United need three points from Saturday's clash with Newcastle United after their loss to Chelsea.
The 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge before the international break leaves Jose Mourinho's men eight points behind their city rivals, who remain unbeaten ahead of their visit to Leicester City this weekend.
Taking on a team that has just one win from the last six games, the home side will feel they have a good opportunity to return to form before they visit Basel in the Champions League on Wednesday.
|Game
|Manchester United vs Newcastle United
|Date
|Saturday, November 18
|Time
|17:30 GMT / 11.30 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, viewers will be able to watch the game live on television on BT Sport 1 or stream live online using the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport 1 / BT Sport 4K UHD
|BT Sport app
The game will be broadcast live on television in the US on NBC Sports. Viewers can also stream the game live online using NBC's online streaming service.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBC Sports
|NBC Sports Live
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Manchester United players
|Goalkeepers
|De Gea, Romero, Pereira, O'Hara
|Defenders
|Lindelof, Bailly, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian, Tuanzebe
|Midfielders
|Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Young, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Fellaini, Matic, Mitchell, McTominay
|Forwards
|Lukaku, Martial, Rashford, Wilson, Ibrahimovic
Despite coming off injured in England's draw with Germany, Phil Jones could be fit to face the Magpies, but the game will come too early for Michael Carrick. Marcos Rojo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba could all feature, however.
Potential Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Bailly, Jones, Smalling; Valencia, Herrera, Matic, Young; Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku.
|Position
|Newcastle players
|Goalkeepers
|Elliot, Darlow, Woodman
|Defenders
|Clark, Dummett, Lascelles, Mbemba, Haidara, Yedlin, Gamez, Lejeune, Manquillo
|Midfielders
|Atsu, Colback, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Diame, Aarons, Saivet, Murphy, Merino
|Forwards
|Gayle, Perez, Mitrovic, Joselu
Newcastle are uncertain about Christian Atsu, Jamaal Lascelles and Mikel Merino, while there has been no news on whether goalkeeper Rob Elliot will be available after he left the Republic of Ireland squad before their World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark because of a family bereavement. Paul Dummett is back in training for the first time since he picked up an injury just seven minutes into the first game of the season and could make the squad.
Potential Newcastle starting XI: Darlow, Yedlin, Lejeune, Lascelles, Manquillo, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, Gayle, Joselu
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Manchester United are 3/10 favourites for this game, according to dabblebet, while Newcastle are available at 10/1 and a draw is 17/4.
GAME PREVIEW
Jose Mourinho dismissed concerns about the eight-point gap between his side and leaders Man City, but the Red Devils cannot afford another slip up as Pep Guardiola's unbeaten side are showing little sign of slowing down.
A run of one win from four league games leaves Man Utd in a precarious position, but their fixture list is easing up slightly with games against Brighton and Watford following this week's tie before they take on Arsenal and then City.
However, United's record of just one defeat in their last 32 league games against Newcastle at home will give them a boost of confidence.
Romelu Lukaku may have increased his incredible goalscoring record for Belgium in the international week, but the striker is still without a goal in seven games for United.
The No.9 will be hoping to return to form this week with Tottenham and Chelsea breathing down their necks, but Rafa Benitez's side have proved sturdy defensively despite their inefficiency up front.