Manchester United vs Newcastle United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Determined not to let Manchester City stray too far away at the top of the Premier League, Manchester United need three points from Saturday's clash with Newcastle United after their loss to Chelsea.

The 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge before the international break leaves Jose Mourinho's men eight points behind their city rivals, who remain unbeaten ahead of their visit to Leicester City this weekend.

Taking on a team that has just one win from the last six games, the home side will feel they have a good opportunity to return to form before they visit Basel in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Game Manchester United vs Newcastle United Date Saturday, November 18 Time 17:30 GMT / 11.30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, viewers will be able to watch the game live on television on BT Sport 1 or stream live online using the BT Sport app.