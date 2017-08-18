Manchester United vs Swansea: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Manchester United will be looking to build up further momentum following last week’s 4-0 demolition of West Ham as they take on Swansea at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho’s side remain without injured trio Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo.

As for Swansea, Fernando Llorente is back in training after fracturing his arm in a cycling accident last month but won’t be available to face United.

When is it?

Kick-off is at 12.30pm on Saturday 19 August at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 11.30am.

It’s a big game for?

Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian hit the ground running last weekend, scoring two goals on his Premier League debut to help fire United to a 4-0 victory against West Ham at Old Trafford. Questions have been raised over Lukaku, and whether or not he has the calibre to lead a side of United’s stature, but the forward has another opportunity on Saturday to further prove his worth and vanquish any lingering doubt.

Romelu Lukaku will be hoping to maintain his goalscoring against Swansea (Getty)

Past three meetings

Manchester United 1-1 Swansea, Premier League, April 2017

Swansea 1-3 Manchester United, Premier League, November 2016

Manchester United 2-1 Swansea, Premier League, January 2016

Paul Clement must make do without Gylfi Sigurðsson who has joined Everton (Getty)

Form guide

Manchester United: WLWWLD

Swansea: DLDWDW

Odds

Manchester United to win: 7/19

Draw: 21/5

Swansea to win: 11/1

