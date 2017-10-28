Manchester United vs Tottenham: Five things we learned as super-sub Anthony Martial scores crucial goal in title race

Three at the back stems attacking flow

Spurs have shown over the last 18 months that they are capable of rotating between three and four in defence, while the same formation switch has been utilised by Jose Mourinho when he’s attempting to nullify attacking threats.

But when both teams do it, as was the case at Old Trafford, the result is a game that rarely flows in terms of attacking football. Manchester United managed a small sustained period where they saw numerous chances either blocked or saved by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and his Spurs defence, while Tottenham saw chance after chance go begging on their counter attack. However, with both teams able to shift to five men at the back, it was almost impossible to create clear-cut chances.

It is certainly the vogue formation in the Premier League this season, but far too many of these top-of-the-table are becoming games where teams have to batter the wall down rather than play their way around it.

Martial proves his point

For a player who could cost Manchester United as much as £58m, you rather hope there’s a lot more in the tank when it comes to Anthony Martial. At 21 years old, he has time on his side, but there are players the same age – and even younger – that are starting week-in, week-out and developing quicker as a result.

Mourinho hasn’t been convinced by Martial, clearly, but when he came on for Marcus Rashford, he did so with a point to prove. As David De Gea’s goal kick made its way towards the head of Romelu Lukaku, Martial spotted an opportunity and hit the afterburners. He surged between Eric Dier and Jan Vertonghen just as the Belgian striker nodded the ball into his path, and with Dier well beaten for pace and Vertonghen reacting too slowly, Martial had the chance he needed to break the deadlock.