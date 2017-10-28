Manchester United vs Tottenham: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Manchester United welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford today aiming to climb decisively above their title-rivals at the top of the Premier League table.

With both sides currently level on points – but the hosts marginally ahead in second-place on goal difference – three points for United in Saturday’s lunchtime clash will put clear daylight between them and Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who have won all of their previous four league matches. Although the Red Devils disappointed in their last league outing with a listless 2-1 loss at Huddersfield, after an improved showing in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday – they won 2-0 at Swansea – manager Jose Mourinho will be hopeful of repeating last season’s victory in this fixture and ending a dangerous streak of hot Tottenham form.

The Portuguese, however, will have to make do with a limited squad. With Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini all sidelined – and Ander Herrera a doubt after suffering with an ankle problem in midweek – Daley Blind may start in the midfield, whilst Marcus Rashford may also miss out with a hamstring injury sustained against Swansea.

The visitors will be grateful for these absences after experiencing a mixed week. Following the high of encouraging results against Real Madrid and Liverpool, the north Londoners were brought resoundingly back to earth with Wednesday’s shock 3-2 Carabao Cup exit at the hands of West Ham. Pochettino will be calling on his squad to make a swift return to form in Manchester, but he, too, is hampered by absences with league top-scorer Harry Kane ruled out of the game through injury.

Although both sides would savour the chance to move conclusively to second in the table, then, don’t be surprised if the two weakened sides play out a draw in this weekend’s headline fixture and allow pace-setters Manchester City to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points.