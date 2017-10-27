Manchester United vs Tottenham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United and Tottenham lock horns at Old Trafford in the early kick-off on Saturday as both sides look to close the gap to league leaders Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho's side are level with Spurs on 20 points and they will be desperate to bounce back from their humiliating 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield last week, which saw them lose ground to City in the race for the title.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham during the week, but they are currently on a seven-match unbeaten streak in the league and they have picked up four consecutive wins, including a 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool.

Game Manchester United vs Tottenham Date Saturday, October 28 Time 12:30 BST / 07:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and it can be streamed live using Sky Go.