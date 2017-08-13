Manchester United vs West Ham live: Latest score, what time does it start, which TV channel, where can I watch it?

Romelu Lukaku warms up with the rest of the Manchester United squad: Getty

Manchester United open their Premier League campaign against West Ham at Old Trafford in the final match of the opening weekend of the season, with new signings Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelhof and Nemanja Matic all poised to start for Jose Mourinho’s side. Follow the latest here.

Manchester United vs West Ham kicks off at 16:00 BST

United without Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo through injury

Hammers without Manuel Lanzini, Cheikhou Kouyate, Diafra Sakho and Andy Carroll

Sofiane Feghouli close to West Ham exit after flying to Turkey for talks

Preview...

United will hope to shake off their disappointing Super Cup result with a win against West Ham this Sunday.

Mourinho’s team, improved by Matic, Lindelof and Lukaku will be looking to ensure a top 4 finish this season to keep their Champions League place.

The game also sees the return of Chicharito to Old Trafford, the former United man joined West Ham this summer and is likely to make an appearance against his former club.

On the other side, Lukaku will be making his first league start and will plan to get off the mark if he’s to challenge for that Golden Boot.

The Hammers are without Mark Noble and Andy Carroll, but new signing Arnautovic is likely to cause United some trouble.

What time does it start and where can I watch it?

You can catch coverage of the final opening game on Sky Sport’s dedicated Premier League channel from 15:30 this Sunday. Kick-off is at 16:00 and you can catch highlights at 22:30 on BBC One’s Match of the Day 2 this Sunday.

It’s a big game for…

Javier Hernandez. He’ll be facing up against the club which he spent his best years at. A return to Old Trafford will surely bring back memories, and hopefully bring back that goal scoring record the Hammers have been so short of.

Best stat…

100m - The difference between Man United and West Ham’s money spent this window.

Remember that…

THAT Dimitri Payet freekick 2 seasons back

One to watch is…

Romelu Lukaku. The star striker bagged against Madrid in the Super Cup, and he’ll be targeting that golden boot this season. Supported by Pogba, Matic and co, he’ll have plenty of chances to make West Ham’s journey North a nightmare.

Past three-meetings…

Man United 2 (Mata, Ibrahimovic) West Ham 0, Premier League, January 2017

Man United 4(Ibrahimovic 2,Martial 2) West Ham 1 (Fletcher), League Cup, November 2016

Man United 1 (Ibrahimovic) West Ham 1 (Sakho), Premier League, November 2016

Form guide…

Man United: DLDWWL

West Ham: DDDWLW

Odds…

Man United to win: 2/7

West Ham to win: 10/1

Draw: 23/5

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)