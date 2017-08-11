Manchester United vs West Ham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United will begin the new Premier League season at Old Trafford when they take on West Ham on Sunday.

The final match of the English top flight's opening weekend could feature a number of debuts, with both clubs having made significant moves so far this summer.

More could be set to follow and the Red Devils and Hammers' finishing positions last season - sixth and 11th respectively - will not be nearly good enough this time around.

Game Manchester United vs West Ham Date Sunday, August 13 Time 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and by stream via Sky Go.

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Man Utd players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, J. Pereira Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Valencia, Mitchell, Darmian, Tuanzebe, Varela Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Fellaini, Matic, McTominay, Willock, A. Pereira, Gomes Forwards Lukaku, Martial, Rashford

United are without the injured Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young, but have no new problems.

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are available after missing the UEFA Super Cup final due to suspension and Nemanja Matic, Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof could all make their first Premier League appearance for the Red Devils.

Potential starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Lindelof, Darmian; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Rashford.

Position West Ham players Goalkeepers Adrian, Hart Defenders Reid, Cresswell, Zabaleta, Collins, Ogbonna, Byram, Fonte, Masuaku Midfielders Feghouli, Kouyate, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Obiang, Noble, Antonio, Fernandes, Haksabanovic Forwards Carroll, Sakho, Hernandez, Ayew, Arnautovic

West Ham have a lengthy injury list and will be without Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Cheikhou Kouyate, Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho at Old Trafford.

Slaven Bilic will have to decide between Jose Fonte, Angelo Ogbonna and Winston Reid at centre-back and Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic are all in line for debuts.

Potential starting XI: Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Fernandes, Noble, Obiang; Ayew, Hernandez, Arnautovic.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

United are 1/3 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with West Ham priced at 9/1 and the draw available at 17/4.

Romelu Lukaku is the 13/5 favourite to score first, with Marcus Rashford rated at 7/2. Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

