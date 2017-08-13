Manchester United vs West Ham player ratings: Romelu Lukaku paves way to victory as Nemanja Matic dominates

Manchester United went top of the Premier League following a resounding 4-0 victory over West Ham, who begun their season with a disastrous result that they can ill-afford given their difficult campaign last season.

United manager Jose Mourinho deployed two of his three new signings in Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic, although the absence of fully-fit defender Victor Lindelof did cause a stir before kick-off.

However, it was Lukaku and Matic that starred for United as the former converted from close range to put United ahead before the break, before the striker doubled his haul after half-time as he headed in a Henrikh Mkhitaryan free-kick.

With a two-goal advantage, Mourinho sent on Anthony Martial and was duly rewarded with a third as the Frenchman slipped onto a Marcus Rashford pass to slot the ball pass West Ham’s on-loan goalkeeper Joe Hart, before midfielder Paul Pogba grabbed a deserved fourth from the edge of the area.

United now prepare for next weekend’s trip to Swansea, while West Ham already find themselves under pressure as they sit bottom of the table.

