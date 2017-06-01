Mancini takes over at Zenit

Roberto Mancini has become Zenit's second Italian coach after he was drafted in to replace Mircea Lucescu.

Zenit have confirmed the appointment of Roberto Mancini as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

Mircea Lucescu departed the club last month after he could only lead them to third place in the Russian Premier League and elimination from the last 32 of the Europa League.

And Zenit have now turned to Mancini, a league winner in Italy with Inter and England with Manchester City.

Since he was sacked by City in 2013, Mancini has led Galatasaray, winning the Turkish Cup, before returning to Inter in 2014.

He left San Siro for a second time on the eve of last season, however, amid tension over pre-season hammerings at the hands of Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

Mancini becomes the second Italian to coach Zenit, after Luciano Spalletti, who won two league titles at the Petrovsky Stadium in 2010 and 2012.